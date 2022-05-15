Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

