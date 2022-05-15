CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.58) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.46.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About CaixaBank (Get Rating)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.