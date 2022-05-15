Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.