Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

