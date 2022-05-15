Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 288.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

