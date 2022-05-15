Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RPC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RES opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

