Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,404 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TRNO opened at $63.66 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.83 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

