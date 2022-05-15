Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

