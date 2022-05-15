Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

PPBI stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

