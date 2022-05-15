Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

