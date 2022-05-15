Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

