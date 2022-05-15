Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

