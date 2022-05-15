Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

IVZ stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.