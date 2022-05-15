Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after buying an additional 523,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Flex by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

