Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Camtek has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

