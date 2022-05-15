Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Camtek has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
