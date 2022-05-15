Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

