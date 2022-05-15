Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.