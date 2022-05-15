Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $10.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.41.

DCGO stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

