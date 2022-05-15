Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Target Price to $7.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

