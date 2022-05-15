Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price to $14.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

Iris Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

