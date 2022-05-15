Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Down 46.7% in April

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the April 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.17. 339,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,814. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $102.28 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

