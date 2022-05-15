Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,240. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.06.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.