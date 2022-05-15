Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,240. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.06.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.