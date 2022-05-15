Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $$23.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

