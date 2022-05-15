Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the April 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 246,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,896. Canon has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.