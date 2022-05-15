Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 18,630 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $203.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.