Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 18,932 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.