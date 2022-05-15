Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5,553.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,624,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $26,025,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $20,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $211.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.67.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.