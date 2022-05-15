Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.46 Million in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

