Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,346 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $51.00 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.