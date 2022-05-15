Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $112.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.