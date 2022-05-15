Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.83.

COF stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

