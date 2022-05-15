CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

