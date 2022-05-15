CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CarLotz by 648.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 157,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CarLotz by 59.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

