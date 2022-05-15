Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

