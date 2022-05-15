Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

CVNA stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

