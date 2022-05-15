CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CASI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.78.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.