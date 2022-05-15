Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CSIOY opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
