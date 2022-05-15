Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.