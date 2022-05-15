Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

ISRG opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

