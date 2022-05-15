Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $98.95 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

