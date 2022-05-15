Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.