Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GPMT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.