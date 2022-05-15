Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $192,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,779,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.82 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

