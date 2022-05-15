Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 55.7% in April

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 217,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,297. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

