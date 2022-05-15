Celo (CELO) Price Hits $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $676.95 million and $48.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

