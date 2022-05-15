Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

