CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWC. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ETR:CWC opened at €83.00 ($87.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.49. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €82.10 ($86.42) and a twelve month high of €138.40 ($145.68). The stock has a market cap of $596.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

