Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renovacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Renovacor alerts:

NYSE:RCOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Renovacor has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.