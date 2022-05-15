Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

