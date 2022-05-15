CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 14th

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CI Financial stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

