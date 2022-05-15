CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$12,000.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 856,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,840.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,740.00.

On Friday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,947.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,947.00.

On Monday, April 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Monday, April 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,550.00.

On Monday, April 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 28,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$17,360.00.

On Friday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,770.00.

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.65 million and a PE ratio of -28.95.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

