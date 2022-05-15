Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $48,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.92 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.